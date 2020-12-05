SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,382 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

FTV opened at $71.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.