SG Americas Securities LLC Has $274,000 Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 839.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 93.1% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 349.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $33.49 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

