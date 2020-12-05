The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 62.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,517 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vroom in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRM. Benchmark cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.45.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

