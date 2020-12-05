Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Holdings Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBUS stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

