The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 919 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Xencor worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 16.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,920 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Xencor by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 149.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 117,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 47.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 907,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 291,526 shares during the period.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

