SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $50.15 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,643,863.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,775 shares of company stock worth $6,486,296 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.