SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 192,505 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 192,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 336.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

AR stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

