SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,675,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 81,265 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 62.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,561,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 988,820 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $244,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $916,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.72.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

