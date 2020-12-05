SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 203,550 Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 203,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Hertz Global worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,123,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hertz Global by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,841,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 1,283,827 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 132,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 4,496.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 210,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 206,227 shares in the last quarter. 23.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $354.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.