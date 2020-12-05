SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,865 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,170,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 115.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 193,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 65.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,816,000 after buying an additional 67,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 58,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 667.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45,473 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.14.

AEIS stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.82. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $101.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

