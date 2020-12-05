The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAV. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter worth $216,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 37.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Navistar International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NAV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

NAV opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.83 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. Navistar International Co. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

