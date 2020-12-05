The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 256.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $4,831,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,397 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,824,000 after purchasing an additional 986,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

ONEM opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $3,679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $6,243,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,869,896.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 721,912 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,973 over the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ONEM. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

