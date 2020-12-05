The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.23 Million Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CVB Financial by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 63.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 153,692 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CVBF. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.98 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

