The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $319,000. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.34%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.