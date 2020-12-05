LPL Financial LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 64,291 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 124,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PDM opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.71. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

