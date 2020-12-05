SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,807 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 46.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in NCR by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCR opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on NCR from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

