SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,150 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 93.7% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. 140166 downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

