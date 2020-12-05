Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.24% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.3% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

