The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Masonite International worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.83. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.03.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $133,800.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $380,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOOR. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

