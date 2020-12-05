The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 50,000 StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STEP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,742,000.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.92. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.14 million. Analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

