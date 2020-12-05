Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $72.64 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $72.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,101,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,259 in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

