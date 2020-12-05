Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Appian by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Appian during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 110.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $151.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.95 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $216.41.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $574,556.92. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $24,277,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,883 shares of company stock valued at $45,795,692. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

