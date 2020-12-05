The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in National General were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in National General during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of National General by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National General by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of National General during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National General in the second quarter worth $200,000. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National General news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,905,358.28. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

NGHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

National General stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.99. National General Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. National General had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 8.70%. National General’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

