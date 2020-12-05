The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.36 Million Stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,591,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,390,000 after acquiring an additional 126,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,354,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,910,000 after buying an additional 89,118 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,059,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,632,000 after acquiring an additional 161,630 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,092,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBP. Benchmark lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 376,621 shares of company stock valued at $35,780,715 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $92.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $121.67.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.