The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.38 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Diodes by 30.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist started coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $72.21.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 71,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $3,861,695.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,080,636.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,169 shares of company stock valued at $20,444,084. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

