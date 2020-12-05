The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 21,505 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,016,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,505 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,820,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $8,478,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRNE. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

