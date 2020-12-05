The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GTLS opened at $108.74 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $109.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.