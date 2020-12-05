The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,861 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of GBDC opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 31,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $406,151.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,756.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,181.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 262,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,821. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

