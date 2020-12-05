The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 889 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Green Dot worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 135.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Green Dot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 81.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,796,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,564,000 after purchasing an additional 79,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GDOT opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 1.08. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 5,012 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $276,361.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $35,715,365.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $217,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 715,538 shares of company stock worth $37,320,739 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

