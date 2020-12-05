The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 709 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,166,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,323,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,109,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AAON by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,672,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,825,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

