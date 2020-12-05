Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 330.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.60, a PEG ratio of 144.60 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

HL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

