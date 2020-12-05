The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of LCI Industries worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,388,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 48.1% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 347,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 112,744 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 190,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 189,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 14.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,193 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $129.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.64. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $134.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.12.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.86.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

