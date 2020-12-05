The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 23,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,129,737.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,492.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

MDC stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $52.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

