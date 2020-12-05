The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,209 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,582,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,990,000 after purchasing an additional 214,044 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,802,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,302,000 after buying an additional 190,621 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,120,000 after purchasing an additional 843,865 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 828,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,381,000 after acquiring an additional 557,571 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 654,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $55.45 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -184.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.60.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,924 shares in the company, valued at $846,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.