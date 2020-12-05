The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 608 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 24.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $95.90 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,918.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRUP. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In related news, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $28,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,807.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $3,004,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,147.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,613 shares of company stock worth $12,988,145. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

