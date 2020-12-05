The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after buying an additional 48,883 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Itron by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 27,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Itron by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Itron by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Itron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $45,760.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,745 shares of company stock worth $1,798,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. ValuEngine raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 1.11. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.