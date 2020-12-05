The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,261,000 after acquiring an additional 62,704 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 43,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 13.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 54.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 55,083 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $132.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.08.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGIH. BidaskClub lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $924,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,830.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.