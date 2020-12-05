The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of IIPR opened at $152.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.39. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.19 and a 200-day moving average of $114.96. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

