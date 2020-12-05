The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TriNet Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $942,922.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,168.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,518,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,200.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,551 shares of company stock worth $9,432,776. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

