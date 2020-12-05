The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,838 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,855 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,293 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

CLF opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

