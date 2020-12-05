The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,177 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.46% of Red River Bancshares worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 554.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RRBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

In other news, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,465,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Debbie B. Triche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,194 shares of company stock valued at $410,006 in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

