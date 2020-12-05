The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 450 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $435,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 28.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,407.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,626,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,403. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 471.09 and a beta of 1.33.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

