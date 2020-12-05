The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,838 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of The Macerich worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 48.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 407,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 133,601 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 75.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 64,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,811,000 after buying an additional 447,029 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 102.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.27.

MAC stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.