The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,041,114 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.28% of Enerplus worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 321,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERF stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.14.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0076 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERF. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

