Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Acacia Communications worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACIA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 87.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 824,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after buying an additional 385,545 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,508,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 106.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 372,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 191,536 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,044,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 156.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 180,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 109,810 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $188,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,569 shares of company stock valued at $374,898. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $70.65.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

