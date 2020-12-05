Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Tennant worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 76.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

TNC stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. Tennant has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.67 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,071,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,314. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

