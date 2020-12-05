Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of MSGE opened at $79.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

