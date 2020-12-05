Swiss National Bank Buys 600 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Deluxe worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 52.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 56.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Deluxe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

