Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,700 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of eXp World worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPI. ValuEngine cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $796,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,040 shares in the company, valued at $7,970,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,713,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,028,224.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,120 shares of company stock valued at $14,611,436 in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPI opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.01 and a beta of 3.52. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $62.50.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

