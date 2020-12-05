Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth $979,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,904,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.20. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.23%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.